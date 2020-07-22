CMMC asked to provide free facemasks to visitors of cattle markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak Wednesday asked the Cattle Management and Marketing Company (CMMC) to make access of the people to cattle markets easy and provide every visitor free facemask.

During a visit to temporary cattle markets established in Multan district, Khatak asked MD Wasa to make arrangements to drain out water from cattle markets.

Accompanying assistant commissioners Abida Fareed, and Shahzad Mehboob, besides chief officer Iqbal Khan, and MDs of CMMC and Wasa, DC visited cattle markets at Mauza Balail, Fatima Jinah town and Matti Tal road, and said that no fee should be received from people visiting cattle market at Mauza Balail.

He asked officials to set up stalls for facemasks and added that no one should be allowed entry without facemasks.

He asked livestock department to make arrangements for spray for prevention of congo virus and health department was also directed to ensure availability of first aid treatment to the people at cattle markets.

He ordered to shift cattle market at Matti Tal to a place that is nearer to main road.

He said that cattle markets' administrators should maintain good liaison with police and other departments and ensure that the markets should open and close at specified time.