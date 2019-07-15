UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CMMC Profit To Be Doubled In 2019-20 Financial Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:02 PM

CMMC profit to be doubled in 2019-20 financial year

The Capital Market Management Company (CMMC) earned Rs 36.2 million profit in financial year 2018-19, which would be almost doubled to Rs 68.2 million in the current fiscal year 2019-20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ): The Capital Market Management Company (CMMC) earned Rs 36.2 million profit in financial year 2018-19, which would be almost doubled to Rs 68.2 million in the current fiscal year 2019-20.

An official of the CMMC told APP that profit amount of the company was being estimated at Rs 71,865,100 and the expenditures were estimated at Rs 25,298,760 during the current financial year.

This year, the company will earn profit from the cattle markets which was estimated at Rs 68,265,100, and Rs 3.5 million would be received from bank deposits and Rs 100,000 from other resources.

Giving details of expenditures, he said that Rs 310,000 would be spent on shifting of company to the Information Technology (IT) and Rs 25 million to be utilised for converting the markets into model cattle markets.

The contract of tehsil Bhalwal market was given at the rate o f Rs 23.6m, Khushab district Rs 22m, contracts in district Bhakkar Rs7.67m and Chandni Chowk Rs 2,177,000, Sara-e-Mahajir Rs 733,000, Piplan Rs 2,093,000, Bin Hafiz G Rs 2.8m and Mianwali Rs 4,459,000, Silanwali parking contract Rs 891,000.

The third board meeting was held with Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal in which approvals were given for further contracts of permanent markets.

It was decided that Eid markets would be set up for seven days in Bhalwal, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali and Rs 3,148,800 would be spent on the special markets.

Related Topics

Technology Company Bank Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Bhalwal Piplan Market From Million

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Sharif shouldn’t be concerned if Daily M ..

13 minutes ago

An alleged retaill box of the rumoured realme A1 h ..

13 minutes ago

GDA takes action against elements polluting enviro ..

13 minutes ago

UK's Johnson to Push for Trade Deal With US by Bre ..

13 minutes ago

282 held over unrest in France after Algeria footb ..

20 minutes ago

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.