CMMC profit to be doubled in 2019-20 financial year

(@imziishan)

The Capital Market Management Company (CMMC) earned Rs 36.2 million profit in financial year 2018-19, which would be almost doubled to Rs 68.2 million in the current fiscal year 2019-20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ): The Capital Market Management Company (CMMC) earned Rs 36.2 million profit in financial year 2018-19, which would be almost doubled to Rs 68.2 million in the current fiscal year 2019-20.

An official of the CMMC told APP that profit amount of the company was being estimated at Rs 71,865,100 and the expenditures were estimated at Rs 25,298,760 during the current financial year.

This year, the company will earn profit from the cattle markets which was estimated at Rs 68,265,100, and Rs 3.5 million would be received from bank deposits and Rs 100,000 from other resources.

Giving details of expenditures, he said that Rs 310,000 would be spent on shifting of company to the Information Technology (IT) and Rs 25 million to be utilised for converting the markets into model cattle markets.

The contract of tehsil Bhalwal market was given at the rate o f Rs 23.6m, Khushab district Rs 22m, contracts in district Bhakkar Rs7.67m and Chandni Chowk Rs 2,177,000, Sara-e-Mahajir Rs 733,000, Piplan Rs 2,093,000, Bin Hafiz G Rs 2.8m and Mianwali Rs 4,459,000, Silanwali parking contract Rs 891,000.

The third board meeting was held with Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal in which approvals were given for further contracts of permanent markets.

It was decided that Eid markets would be set up for seven days in Bhalwal, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali and Rs 3,148,800 would be spent on the special markets.