CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chief Monitoring Officer Education Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi paid a surprise visit to more than 21 schools of Union Council Khair Shah and Union Council Khadhar and checked the attendance of teachers, staff and students.

On the occasion Chief Monitoring Officer said that 18 teachers were found absent without leave and nine teachers were absent from duty since long.

CMO said a report regarding absent teachers and sub standard education has been sent to education department for action.

On the occasion, CMO distributed school bags among students of Govt Boys Primary School Haroon Brohi Union Council Khadhra with the cooperation of UNICEF.

