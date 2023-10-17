CMO paid surprise visits to 23 schools of Sakrand

Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi paid surprise visits to more than 23 schools of tehsil Sakrand and checked the attendance of teaching and school staff

He said that he paid a surprise visit to check the attendance of teachers and staff. During the visit, the CMO found 27 teachers absent from duty without submitting leave applications while 7 teachers were absent from duty for a long period.

CMO said that reports regarding absent teachers would be sent to the education department for departmental action.

CMO also found the use of substandard material in the construction of many of the school buildings by contractors, adding that a letter in this regard would be written to the Department of Anti-Corruption for action.

CMO also expressed anger over the sub-standard level of education. He instructed school administrations to take all possible steps to raise the education standard.