Open Menu

CMO Paid Surprise Visits To 23 Schools Of Sakrand

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 08:06 PM

CMO paid surprise visits to 23 schools of Sakrand

Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi paid surprise visits to more than 23 schools of tehsil Sakrand and checked the attendance of teaching and school staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Chief Monitoring Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi paid surprise visits to more than 23 schools of tehsil Sakrand and checked the attendance of teaching and school staff.

He said that he paid a surprise visit to check the attendance of teachers and staff. During the visit, the CMO found 27 teachers absent from duty without submitting leave applications while 7 teachers were absent from duty for a long period.

CMO said that reports regarding absent teachers would be sent to the education department for departmental action.

CMO also found the use of substandard material in the construction of many of the school buildings by contractors, adding that a letter in this regard would be written to the Department of Anti-Corruption for action.

CMO also expressed anger over the sub-standard level of education. He instructed school administrations to take all possible steps to raise the education standard.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Sakrand All From

Recent Stories

Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, ..

Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, praises Pakistan's role in su ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary ..

Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary closure

8 minutes ago
 Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abba ..

Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abbasi's appeal

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Human Rights Commission Conducts Training fo ..

Sindh Human Rights Commission Conducts Training for Newly Appointed Judges

8 minutes ago
 PPP to organize Quran Khwani, prayer to mark "Kars ..

PPP to organize Quran Khwani, prayer to mark "Karsaz tragedy anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Power Division to inaugurate “The Mard ..

Secretary Power Division to inaugurate “The Mardan Model” on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler directs equal grants for female citi ..

Sharjah Ruler directs equal grants for female citizens’ children

14 minutes ago
 Afghan education delegation visits IIUI

Afghan education delegation visits IIUI

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy emphasises science diplomacy to sol ..

Pakistan envoy emphasises science diplomacy to solve global problems

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi directs law dept to defend cases of ..

Mayor Karachi directs law dept to defend cases of KMC pending in courts

3 minutes ago
 SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

29 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan