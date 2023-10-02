CMO pays surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur towns

Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO) Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi paid a surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed and Daulatpur towns and checked the attendance of teachers and staff members of the schools

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO) Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi paid a surprise visit to schools at Qazi Ahmed and Daulatpur towns and checked the attendance of teachers and staff members of the schools.

The CMO said that he checked the attendance of teachers and staff in a surprise visit and found four teachers absent from duty for a long time while 11 teachers were absent without leave.

CMO said that a report was sent to high officials for action against these teams absent for a long period.

He said that a report regarding 11 teachers found absent without leave would be sent to the Director Education SBA for action.

CMO said that the schools were visited on a daily basis to ensure the raising of the standard of education and also to ensure the attendance of teachers, staff and students.

He said that regarding paucity of facilities in schools is also being sent to the education department so the necessary facilities could be made available to schools.