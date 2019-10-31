CMO Qasimabad Hatim Mallah Suspended
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Local Government Department on Thursday suspended services of Chief Municipal officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee .
On the directives of Provincial Public Accounts Committee, the Secretary Local Government Sindh has suspended services of Chief Municipal Officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Hatim Mallah with immediate effect.