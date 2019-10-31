UrduPoint.com
CMO Qasimabad Hatim Mallah Suspended

Thu 31st October 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Local Government Department on Thursday suspended services of Chief Municipal officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee .

On the directives of Provincial Public Accounts Committee, the Secretary Local Government Sindh has suspended services of Chief Municipal Officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Hatim Mallah with immediate effect.

More Stories From Pakistan

