CMO Qasimabad Hatim Mallah Suspended
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Local Government Department on Thursday suspended services of Chief Municipal officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee .
On the directives of Provincial Public Accounts Committee, the Secretary Local Government Sindh has suspended services of Chief Municipal Officer of Qasimabad Municipal Committee, Hatim Mallah with immediate effect.