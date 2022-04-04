(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office has categorically refuted the allegations of former governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he emphasised that merit had always prevailed in appointments and transfers in Punjab.

The spokesman said that a person who had worked as the governor should avoid uttering such things. The baseless allegations of Chaudhry Sarwar were strongly denied; he added and mentioned that both always had a respectful relationship.