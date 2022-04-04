UrduPoint.com

CMO Spokesman Refutes Ex-governor's Allegations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:56 PM

CMO spokesman refutes ex-governor's allegations

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office has categorically refuted the allegations of former governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office has categorically refuted the allegations of former governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he emphasised that merit had always prevailed in appointments and transfers in Punjab.

The spokesman said that a person who had worked as the governor should avoid uttering such things. The baseless allegations of Chaudhry Sarwar were strongly denied; he added and mentioned that both always had a respectful relationship.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Governor Punjab Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Farewell ceremony for CM Usman Buzdar held

Farewell ceremony for CM Usman Buzdar held

54 seconds ago
 CM condoles death of wife of journalist

CM condoles death of wife of journalist

56 seconds ago
 Probationary ASPs meet IGP

Probationary ASPs meet IGP

57 seconds ago
 CM seeks report from IGP

CM seeks report from IGP

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan Judo Federation to field potential judoka ..

Pakistan Judo Federation to field potential judokas in important int'l events

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of girl's murder

IGP takes notice of girl's murder

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.