CMO visits different schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO) Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi here on Sunday paid a surprise visit of different schools of Nawabshah and checked the attendance of teachers and staff members.

The CMO visited 13 schools and checked the attendance register and facilities available at schools.

During detail check, he found 14 teachers absent from duty. The CMO noticed that 12 teachers were absent from without submitting any leave application while two teachers were absent for a long period. He said that a report with regard to absent teachers would be sent to Education Department for action. He said that visits to schools would remain in progress to ensure the attendance of teachers and school staff and betterment of education.

APP/nsm-rzq