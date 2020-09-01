CMOs to be fully restored in Karachi next few days: PTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Services Cellular Mobile Operators in Karachi city was likely to be fully restored in the next few days.

Services of Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) were disrupted in Karachi during last few days due to unprecedented rains and closure of service because of Muharram, said a news release.

After restoration of closed services, teams of CMOs were continuously working to reinstate sites affected because of accumulated rain water.

Resultantly, the percentage of sites affected due to rain has reduced to less than 6%.

Efforts were being made for network recovery in areas where grid power stability was still a challenge.

"PTA is continuously monitoring the situation and it is expected that the services will be fully restored in the next few days in the Karachi city," it added.