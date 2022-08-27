CMOs to provide free voice calls in flood affected areas: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) will provide free voice call (On-net/same network to all their subscribers in flood affected areas with Zero, nil balance.

"In this hour of need and calamity, PTA and Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) stand shoulder to shoulder with the flood affected people and CMOs will provide free voice calls (On-net / same network) to all their subscribers in flood affected areas with Zero / Nil balance" said a news release of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

PTA acknowledges the efforts of CMOs in providing timely and instant relief to telecom consumers in these challenging times. There will be no call setup charges applicable on call connection and customers having no balance will be able to make on-net calls.

PTA continues to monitor the communication channels in the affected areas, ensuring connectivity and providing updates, where necessary.