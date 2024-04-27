Open Menu

CMr KP Condoles Death Of Three Persons In Lightning In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday condoled the death of three people who have died due to lightning in Manshera and expressed grief over the tragic incident.

In a message of condolence, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved families.

The chief minister shares the grief of the affected families. The provincial government will provide all possible support to the affected families, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said.

It is worth mentioning here that in a tragic incident, three people including two brothers were killed due to lightning strike in forests in Mansehra. According to the initial report given by the officials of the Rescue 1122, the tragic incident happened in the forests where shepherds, a child among them, were herding their cattle.

As lightning struck, Ahmed, Shakeel, and Shafiq lost their lives while child Sadeer suffered injuries.

Adding to the sorrow, numerous cattle succumbed to the deadly force of nature's electrical discharge. Giving further detail, the lightning struck three individuals, including two siblings, in the forests of Kundaw Kari in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district late Friday night.

According to locals, all three shepherds, accompanied by their herds and sheep, were fatally struck by lightning. The sudden lightning, followed by heavy rainfall, alarmed the residents, prompting them to rush to the forest where the victims were found.

Amir Khadim, an official from Rescue 1122, stated, “Our teams promptly responded to the incident after receiving the alert and transported the deceased to a hospital in Oghi.” The bodies were later taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Oghi.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shafique, 28, from Battagram, Ahmad Khan, 40, from Oghi, and Mohammad Shakeel, 10, also from Battagram.

There were also reports that heavy rainfall began in the upper areas of Hazara division, causing flooding in the streets and roads of Mansehra city, disrupting traffic flow. Uprooted trees and a two-hour electricity outage were reported in parts of the district.

Soon after learning about the incident, Assistant Commissioner Oghi Salim Khan reached the hospital. As is the case elsewhere in the country, heavy rains also continue to wreak havoc in KP. Rains and hailstorms lashed different cities of the province namely Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram. Five days ago, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had said that the death toll from rain-related incidents in KP had risen to 63, with an additional four deaths reported over the past week.

According to the Authority, another 78 individuals sustained injuries, further exacerbating the toll of the ongoing torrential rains.

APP/ijz/1520

