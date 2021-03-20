PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Saturday held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed different IT projects, social media platforms and steps for Facebook monetization in the country.

The speaker assured his full support for necessary legislation and holding talks with facebook officials.

"I am hopeful that the efforts that we have made for Facebook monetization in Pakistan were soon going to bear fruit", Ziaullah Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approached Facebook to turn on monetization in the country.

During the meeting , they discussed every aspect at length in order to ensure a favorable environment for a rapid continuation of this process.

Ziaullah Bangash said that Facebook and Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board will soon launch various programs in partnership.

The advisor said that with the introduction of monetization, people associated with the IT sector will be able to earn money from Facebook.