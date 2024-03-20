PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Shahzada Gustasp Khan, Member of National Assembly elect from NA 15 Mansehra-Torghar, called on Zahid Chanzeb, the Advisor to the KP Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archeology, with a delegation of the elite of the area, at his office, Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

The delegation extended felicitations to him on assuming the portfolio of Tourism, Culture, Museums, Archives and Archeology. Shahzada Gustasp also apprised him of some public issues of Mansehra relating to various provincial departments.

