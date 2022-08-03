UrduPoint.com

CM's Advisor Calls Upon People To Promote Brotherhood, Harmony During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 09:14 PM

CM's advisor calls upon people to promote brotherhood, harmony during Muharram

Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt on Wednesday called upon the people belonging to various schools of thought to promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood during the month of Muharram-ul-haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt on Wednesday called upon the people belonging to various schools of thought to promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood during the month of Muharram-ul-haram.

He said this during detailed visits to Imambargahs in Shah Faisal, Model, Korangi and Landhi zones here, said a spokesperson.

He advised the people to put a close eye on evil elements and maintain unity among them.

He also met with the managing committees' members of Imambargahs and organizers of mourning processions and Majalis to get their input regarding arrangements of Muharram.

He directed the officials concerned to employ all available resources to provide necessary facilities to the mourners in the processions and majalis on the occasion of Muharram.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Korangi Landhi Shah Faisal All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Antibiotics in young kids can cause permanent asth ..

Antibiotics in young kids can cause permanent asthma, allergies: Study

3 minutes ago
 Progress on industrial loans by Punjab Small Indus ..

Progress on industrial loans by Punjab Small Industries Corporation reviewed

3 minutes ago
 China's State Grid to construct 22-bln-USD UHV pro ..

China's State Grid to construct 22-bln-USD UHV projects in H2

3 minutes ago
 Abrogation of articles 370, 35-A cannot dent Kashm ..

Abrogation of articles 370, 35-A cannot dent Kashmiris' struggle, says Faqeer Ar ..

3 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thundershower likely in isolated places ..

Rain wind-thundershower likely in isolated places ; PMD

7 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman distributes cheques among flood affe ..

Sherry Rehman distributes cheques among flood affectees

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.