(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt on Wednesday called upon the people belonging to various schools of thought to promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood during the month of Muharram-ul-haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Religious Affairs Fayyaz Ali Butt on Wednesday called upon the people belonging to various schools of thought to promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood during the month of Muharram-ul-haram.

He said this during detailed visits to Imambargahs in Shah Faisal, Model, Korangi and Landhi zones here, said a spokesperson.

He advised the people to put a close eye on evil elements and maintain unity among them.

He also met with the managing committees' members of Imambargahs and organizers of mourning processions and Majalis to get their input regarding arrangements of Muharram.

He directed the officials concerned to employ all available resources to provide necessary facilities to the mourners in the processions and majalis on the occasion of Muharram.