Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Hanif Pitafi and Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis visited various areas of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town to inspect anti-dengue arrangements in the area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Hanif Pitafi and Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis visited various areas of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town to inspect anti-dengue arrangements in the area.

They inspected performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in Shadman and Shah Jamal and instructed house owners about dengue prevention. They also reviewed the ongoing special dengue surveillance campaign in Shadman and Shah Jamal area as around 26 dengue cases have been reported from the area in recent three days. They also took feedback from residents of the area about working and behaviour of dengue surveillance teams.