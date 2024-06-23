Open Menu

CM's Advisor Grieves Over Incidents At Hazara Valley's Waterfall, Madyan

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

CM's Advisor grieves over incidents at Hazara Valley's waterfall, Madyan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb on Sunday has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic incident at Hazara Waterfall in Jab Valley wherein two youths drowned while swimming in the pond under the fall.

In a condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathies with the affected families and directed the Tourism Department to review the safety measures of all waterfalls in the area and ensure the security of all the nearby lakes in coordination with the local administration.

He also instructed for the construction of special viewing points for the tourists adjacent to the waterfalls through out the province.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's aide expressed satisfaction over the record number of over 400,000 tourists visiting the serene places across the province during Eid ul Azha.

He eulogized the active role and round the clock efforts of the officials of Tourism Department, Rescue 1122, divisional and concerned district administrations in this regard.

However at the same time, he was also grieved over the unfortunate incident in Madyan Swat in which a stranger was lynched with allegations of the desecration of the Holy Quran.

He appealed to the people to have a full trust in their elected government and not to take the law into their own hands.

He expressed concern that the incident may also be part of any conspiracy to defame tourist destinations.

He assured that the provincial government will never disappoint its people in any matter including the all the national and religious affairs, and will take prompt decisions and actions on every occupance according to public expectations.

APP/ash/

