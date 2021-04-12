LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Monday that tourism in Kallar Kahar could be promoted to a great extent while the museum in the area would help in increasing the influx of tourists.

He stated this while inaugurating Kallar Kahar museum, says a press release.

He said the Punjab government wanted to set up museums at all popular and historic tourism places of the province.

Archaeology Director General Ilyas Gill said the construction work of Kallar Kahar museum was started in 2008-09 but the project faced delay due to non recruitment of staff.

All necessary staff had been recruited and now the museum was open for public, he added.

The DG said that tourists visiting the museum would be informed about the historic importance of Kallar Kahar.

Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said that centuries old antiques had been displayed in three galleriesof the museum.