UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Advisor Inaugurates Kallar Kahar Museum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM's advisor inaugurates Kallar Kahar museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Monday that tourism in Kallar Kahar could be promoted to a great extent while the museum in the area would help in increasing the influx of tourists.

He stated this while inaugurating Kallar Kahar museum, says a press release.

He said the Punjab government wanted to set up museums at all popular and historic tourism places of the province.

Archaeology Director General Ilyas Gill said the construction work of Kallar Kahar museum was started in 2008-09 but the project faced delay due to non recruitment of staff.

All necessary staff had been recruited and now the museum was open for public, he added.

The DG said that tourists visiting the museum would be informed about the historic importance of Kallar Kahar.

Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said that centuries old antiques had been displayed in three galleriesof the museum.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Kallar Kahar All

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza wishes husband 11th wedding anniversar ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses an increase 26 % in remittances ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

36 minutes ago

32,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

Attorney General calls on PM, briefs on important ..

19 minutes ago

KP Govt to convert Ghari Chandan, Mathani Azakhel ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.