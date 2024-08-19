(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health, Major General (R) Azhar Mehmood Kayani on Monday termed Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) an exemplary cardiology hospital having world-class medical standard. He appreciated the services rendered by the hospital management to the patients.

"I appreciate the passion of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to serve the suffering humanity", he said while sharing his views during a surprise visit to RIC.

The advisor instructed the medical officers to ensure attendance in their respective wards. He warned that carelessness committed by anyone would not be tolerated. The advisor said that CM Maryam Nawaz envisioned for provision of quality health facilities to the people.

He maintained that treatment in RIC's emergency is completely free for all the patients.

He further said that quality and timely treatment is the right of every patient for which all the staff should work as a team to improve the treatment services.

Earlier, CM's Advisor was given a briefing on medical facilities and the operational work currently being done by the hospital. The advisor made a detailed review of the provision of health facilities in various departments of RIC. He also met with inquired about the treatment facilities from the hospitalized patients. He instructed to ensure timely attendance of the staff in the OPD.

The advisor also admired the hospital's cleanliness conditions.

At the conclusion of his visit, the advisor intimated that he would make surprise visits in future.

"I will take disciplinary action if found negligent and careless", he said.