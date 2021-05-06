UrduPoint.com
CM's Advisor Stresses On Strict Enforcement Of SOPs To Contain Virus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:53 AM

CM's advisor stresses on strict enforcement of SOPs to contain virus spread

Punjab chief minister's advisor on agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti on Wednesday laid emphasis on stricter enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) saying it was the only way to contain the spread of novel coronavirus

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab chief minister's advisor on agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti on Wednesday laid emphasis on stricter enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) saying it was the only way to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Third wave of the coronavirus was getting dangerous and flawless enforcement of SOPs was the only way it can be contained, Dasti said during a visit to Ramzan Bazaar and while presiding over a meeting.

He said that provincial government was committed to provide best health facilities to the people at their door step.

However, he added that prevention was the best possible strategy and needed community cooperation to keep people safe from virus without putting the health system under pressure.

He ordered that no one should be allowed to enter Ramzan Bazaar without mask.

He said that essential items were available in abundance at Ramzan Bazaar. Deputy commissioner Rajanpur Ahmer Nayak and DPO Faisal Gulzar accompanied him at Ramzan Bazaar.

CM's advisor was given a detailed briefing on action against illegal wheat transportation, wheat procurement, coronavirus SOPs and ehsaas Kifalat programme during meeting at district complex.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Zahoor Hussain Bhutta informed that four check posts were set up to check illegal wheat transportation and 46 FIRs have so far been registered. He said that payment of financial assistance under ehsaas kifalat programne was in progress and number of counters have been increased 130 to facilitate people.

