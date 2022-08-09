MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Aamir Saeed Raan visited control room set up at Deputy Commissioner Office for surveillance of Muharram ul Haram processions and Majalis, here on Tuesday.

The advisor whie talking to the officials, said that Punjab government was following zero tolerance policy for establishment of peace, law and order situation across the province. There is no space for evil or extremism as every portion of society rejected it, said Aamir Saeed. He extolled arrangements made by the district administration on occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto briefed the advisor to CM about the security arrangements. He stated that red alert security cover was given to the sensitive routes and Majalis sites. In control room, the officials of different government departments were imparting duties to maintain liasion. A total of 180 close circuit tv cameras have been installed. Tahir Watto also remarked that the procession routes were also upgraded and repaired within short span of time.