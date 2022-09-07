PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Tarand on Wednesday visited offices of land settlements projects being underway in District Upper and Lower Dir and Tehsil Kalam.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Zakir Hussain Afridi, Project Director, Khalid Zaman, Director Land Record, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and concerned officials of revenue department. The CM's aide was also briefed about compilation of revenue record in District Dir and Tehsil Kalam.

Speaking on the occasion, CM advisor directed to correct mistakes and complete data record of land settlement and distribution. He said that separate record of rural, urban, forests and mountainous areas should be maintained.

He said that concerned staff of these projects should be trained by Survey of Pakistan keeping in view job description. He said that all the problems relating to these projects would be resolved on priority basis and added that efforts would be made to complete these projects timely in public interest.