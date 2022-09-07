UrduPoint.com

CM's Advisor Visits Land Settlement Projects In Dir, Kalam

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CM's advisor visits land settlement projects in Dir, Kalam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Tarand on Wednesday visited offices of land settlements projects being underway in District Upper and Lower Dir and Tehsil Kalam.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Zakir Hussain Afridi, Project Director, Khalid Zaman, Director Land Record, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and concerned officials of revenue department. The CM's aide was also briefed about compilation of revenue record in District Dir and Tehsil Kalam.

Speaking on the occasion, CM advisor directed to correct mistakes and complete data record of land settlement and distribution. He said that separate record of rural, urban, forests and mountainous areas should be maintained.

He said that concerned staff of these projects should be trained by Survey of Pakistan keeping in view job description. He said that all the problems relating to these projects would be resolved on priority basis and added that efforts would be made to complete these projects timely in public interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job Dir Afridi All

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

2 hours ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.