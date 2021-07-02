(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Friday administers oath to newly elected officer bearers of Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) .

The oath taking ceremony among others was attended by local elites, civil society members and large numbers of journalists.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, CM's aide said that PTI government has always given due importance to journalist fraternity owing to their role in giving orientation to government.

He hoped that journalist community would put their maximum efforts to highlight genuine problems of people and forwarding suggestions to resolve them.

He also announced Rs. two million for Abbottabad Press Club and said that he would get approval of grant from Chief Minister.