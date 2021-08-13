UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Administers Oath To Officer Bearers Of Anjuman-e-Tajraan

Fri 13th August 2021

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan here on Friday administered oath to newly elected office bearers of District Anjuman-e-Tajraan.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that result-oriented steps have been taken by the government to facilitate traders and business community of the province.

He said that traders should come forward to take benefits of various projects being initiated by the government to boost trade and economic activities in KP. He said that Rashakai Economic Zone would prove to be a milestone in changing economy of the province and its people.

He also urged traders to find new opportunities and promote their business by utilizing contemporary techniques of market exploration and business promotion.

He said that government has announced loan package of Rs. 10 billion for small trader and Rs.5 billion for youth.

