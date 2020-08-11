While expressing annoyance over the firing incident that took place in Bacha Khan Chowk, where a town official shot injured two handcart vendors, Chief Minister's aide Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the regretful incident occurred during night over removing illegal handcarts from the busy road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :While expressing annoyance over the firing incident that took place in Bacha Khan Chowk, where a town official shot injured two handcart vendors, Chief Minister's aide Kamran Bangash Tuesday said the regretful incident occurred during night over removing illegal handcarts from the busy road.

In a media talk, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government said stern legal action would be initiated against the Town official who resorted the firing on vendors. There was already a complete ban on use of firearms during duty hours, he maintained.

He asked, how a town official could go to such an extreme extent and fired at unarmed people adding an FIR has been registered against the involved official at Faqirabad police station.

The Special Assistant further said that dialogue was underway with the protesting handcart vendors and hoped that the situation would soon be normalized.

He said we could never support such anti-labor actions adding the relevant Town Municipal Officer has been directed to present an inquiry report into the incident as soon as possible.