CM’s Aide Assures To Resolve Problems Of Health Workers Recruited Under AIP
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Health Advisor, Ihtisham Ali here Thursday met with a delegation of nurses and medical staff recruited under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for the tribal districts.
The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Health, MNA Dr. Amjad, Special Secretary for Health Habibullah and other senior officials.
The delegation informed the health advisor that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff recruited under AIP are working diligently despite security challenges and non- provision of salaries.
The delegation apprised the health advisor that health workforce includes 14 specialist doctors, 29 emergency medical officers, 140 medical officers, 200 LHVs, 300 paramedical and EPI technicians adding that their contracts have expired without renewal.
Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali listened to problems of delegations and assured his cooperation to resolve them.
He said, "Salaries are a fundamental right of anyone performing their duties. No one can be expected to work with peace of mind if they are not paid on time."
He commended the commitment of the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff working on the front lines in the tribal districts despite the challenges. Acknowledging the difficult conditions in which they operate, Ihtisham Ali assured them that their problems would be addressed swiftly.
