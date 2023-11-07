Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umarza on Tuesday said that KP Housing Authority would ensure transparency in allocation of plots to applicants in the Mega City Nowshera housing scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umarza on Tuesday said that KP Housing Authority would ensure transparency in allocation of plots to applicants in the Mega City Nowshera housing scheme.

He said this during the plot allotment draw ceremony for Mega City Nowshera Housing Scheme. He said that since 2005, the authority has been striving to offer affordable housing options to the general public and government employees and added that transparency would be ensured in the process of allotment.

CM aide said that the project covering 1730 kanals comprising 3522 plots is first public-private partnership scheme of the province. He said that over 3500 applications were received for plots that also include reserved quotas for the general public, special persons, minorities, widows, government employees, overseas employees, journalists and employees of autonomous institutions.

APP/mds