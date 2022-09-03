(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday attended inaugural session of Christian Youth Conference held at Donga Gali to aware attendants about cyber safety and social and political challenges.

Addressing the three-day conference that was attended by members of Christian community from all over the province, CM advisor highlighted the importance of character building and said that the trait is necessary to develop and strengthen existing social setup.

He said that we should make efforts to develop our character irrespective of religion and creed. He said that character building is key for development and progress and added that proclivity of materialism would serve nothing but would induce negativity in the society and disturb our peace of mind.

He also praised efforts of event organizers and said that government would support these activities that would help enlighten our youth about their responsibilities as a constituent of social system.