PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayat Afridi on Wednesday said that simultaneous elections in the wake of security and economic situation of the country would be a wise move and decision.

Talking to a delegation of the business community from his area, he said that all the political parties should have to make joint efforts for maintaining peace and economic prosperity, adding that the present situation of the country does not allow separate elections.

He said that in the wake of recent wave of terrorism in the province, the country could not afford any elections.

Afridi said that the caretaker provincial government intended to complete the ongoing development projects in the province as soon as possible so that the people could take its benefits.

He said all the available resources are being utilized to improve the quality of life of the people, adding that pragmatic steps were being taken to remove the sense of deprivation among different segments of the society.