UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Calls For Joint Efforts For Peace In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CM's aide calls for joint efforts for peace in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayat Afridi on Wednesday said that simultaneous elections in the wake of security and economic situation of the country would be a wise move and decision.

Talking to a delegation of the business community from his area, he said that all the political parties should have to make joint efforts for maintaining peace and economic prosperity, adding that the present situation of the country does not allow separate elections.

He said that in the wake of recent wave of terrorism in the province, the country could not afford any elections.

Afridi said that the caretaker provincial government intended to complete the ongoing development projects in the province as soon as possible so that the people could take its benefits.

He said all the available resources are being utilized to improve the quality of life of the people, adding that pragmatic steps were being taken to remove the sense of deprivation among different segments of the society.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Afridi All From Government

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

11 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.