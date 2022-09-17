UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Chairs Meeting To Accelerate Relief Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari chaired a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Camp Office to further expedite relief work in the district.

Addressing the meeting Focal Person Laghari said that Sindh Government has taken emergency-based steps to provide relief to flood hit people and for their rehabilitation.

He expressed the hope that after dewatering all affected public would repatriate to their houses.

Laghari said that recent floods and torrential rains have not only adversely affected the population but also have damaged the infrastructure. He said that the Sindh Government is striving to reach each affected person and family. He commended the efforts of district administration for better links with the general public and for efforts of their rehabilitation. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar briefed Focal Person about facilities and ongoing relief work accorded to affectees.

