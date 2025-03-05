Open Menu

CM’s Aide Chairs Meeting To Discuss RAMS

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CM’s aide chairs meeting to discuss RAMS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Muhammad Sohail Afridi here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss various aspects of Road Asset Management System (RAMS).

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary C&W and other senior officials. Chairing the meeting, CM’s aide emphasized the importance of RAMS in efficiently managing the road infrastructure across the province.

He said that RAMS is a comprehensive system being used by C&W Department to oversee and maintain the road network in KP and to ensure better planning, maintenance and sustainability of road projects.

He said that C&W Department is committed to improve the quality of life for citizens by enhancing services on roads and building and improving information technology sector. He also directed concerned authorities to further strengthen RAMS and utilize modern technology to ensure effective road management and infrastructure development across the province.

Recent Stories

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

59 minutes ago
 Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

2 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

3 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

3 hours ago
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

3 hours ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

4 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

4 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan