CM’s Aide Chairs Meeting To Discuss RAMS
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Muhammad Sohail Afridi here Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss various aspects of Road Asset Management System (RAMS).
The meeting among others was attended by Secretary C&W and other senior officials. Chairing the meeting, CM’s aide emphasized the importance of RAMS in efficiently managing the road infrastructure across the province.
He said that RAMS is a comprehensive system being used by C&W Department to oversee and maintain the road network in KP and to ensure better planning, maintenance and sustainability of road projects.
He said that C&W Department is committed to improve the quality of life for citizens by enhancing services on roads and building and improving information technology sector. He also directed concerned authorities to further strengthen RAMS and utilize modern technology to ensure effective road management and infrastructure development across the province.
