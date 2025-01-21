CM’s Aide Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of C&W Department
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W) department, Sohail Afridi here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of the department and devise strategies for improvement of associated institutions
The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W, Muhammad Israr Khan, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) Asad Ali, Director Legal and Chief Engineers of the department.
The meeting was also briefed about department's functions, its affiliated institution and key operational matters. The meeting deliberated on future strategy of the department, effective execution of development projects and the necessity for new legislation.
The meeting discussed the proposed "C&W Act" that was aimed at enhancing the efficiency of C&W department efficiency and ensuring effective delivery of public services.
Participants also forwarded suggestions to align the act with legal requirements and improve department's performance.
CM aide directed concerned officials to finalize the draft of proposed C&W Act in compliance with legal requirements, expedite implementation of the act to ensure transparency and efficiency in development projects.
He also stressed to make the department as model institution of public service delivery and modernize its operational systems. He said that implementation of the act would help ensuring the transparent completion of development projects in the province.
