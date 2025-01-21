Open Menu

CM’s Aide Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of C&W Department

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 11:42 PM

CM’s aide chairs performance review meeting of C&W department

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W) department, Sohail Afridi here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of the department and devise strategies for improvement of associated institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communications and Works (C&W) department, Sohail Afridi here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of the department and devise strategies for improvement of associated institutions.

The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W, Muhammad Israr Khan, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) Asad Ali, Director Legal and Chief Engineers of the department.

The meeting was also briefed about department's functions, its affiliated institution and key operational matters. The meeting deliberated on future strategy of the department, effective execution of development projects and the necessity for new legislation.

The meeting discussed the proposed "C&W Act" that was aimed at enhancing the efficiency of C&W department efficiency and ensuring effective delivery of public services.

Participants also forwarded suggestions to align the act with legal requirements and improve department's performance.

CM aide directed concerned officials to finalize the draft of proposed C&W Act in compliance with legal requirements, expedite implementation of the act to ensure transparency and efficiency in development projects.

He also stressed to make the department as model institution of public service delivery and modernize its operational systems. He said that implementation of the act would help ensuring the transparent completion of development projects in the province.

Recent Stories

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

3 minutes ago
 Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happene ..

Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of ..

M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma

4 minutes ago
 2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mah ..

Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood

4 minutes ago
 Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 6 ..

Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66

4 minutes ago
Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre ..

Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show

4 minutes ago
 Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

8 minutes ago
 Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation ..

Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage

8 minutes ago
 French minister urges Europe to strive for greater ..

French minister urges Europe to strive for greater strategic autonomy

16 minutes ago
 Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror l ..

Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list

8 minutes ago
 Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democr ..

Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan