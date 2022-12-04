UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Condemns Attack On Police Van, Seeks Incident's Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Babar Salim Swati on Sunday condemned attack on police van in Sarya Khel area in the jurisdiction of Akora Police station of district Nowshera.

The Advisor in a statement said that the provincial government and KP police is taking measures for the maintaining of peace.

He said that the anti-state elements who want to sabotage the peace of the area will not succeed in their nefarious aims.

The Advisor has sought initial report of the incident from concerned authorities.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of three police men in the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

