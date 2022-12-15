PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Home & Tribal Affairs, Babar Saleem Swati has condemned suicide attack in Miran Shah, district North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM's aide termed the incident highly sorrowful and condemnable.

He said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go to waste. He said that terrorists have no religion.

The Advisor prayed for the eternal peace of martyrs and fortitude for their heirs.