CM’s Aide Condoles Over Demise Of Former IG, Gohar Zaman
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, here on Tuesday went to house of Provincial Secretary Environment, Shahid Zaman and condoled with him on demise of his father and former IG Police, Gohar Zaman Khan.
CM aide remained there for some time and expressed heartfelt sympathies with Shahid Zaman and other members.
He also prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.
