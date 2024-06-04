Open Menu

CM’s Aide Condoles Over Demise Of Former IG, Gohar Zaman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, here on Tuesday went to house of Provincial Secretary Environment, Shahid Zaman and condoled with him on demise of his father and former IG Police, Gohar Zaman Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, here on Tuesday went to house of Provincial Secretary Environment, Shahid Zaman and condoled with him on demise of his father and former IG Police, Gohar Zaman Khan.

CM aide remained there for some time and expressed heartfelt sympathies with Shahid Zaman and other members.

He also prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

48 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed ..

Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

2 minutes ago
 BISE announces new date for HSC part II examinatio ..

BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination

2 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

2 minutes ago
 Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. ..

Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

23 minutes ago
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to hon ..

Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers

23 minutes ago
 SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy thr ..

SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike

1 hour ago
 PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger benc ..

PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench

23 minutes ago
 University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends a ..

University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries

23 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with Ch ..

PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..

23 minutes ago
 CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of r ..

CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of roads across Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan