(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khaliqur Rehman Tuesday visited bereaved family of a female victim of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) tragedy in Tehsil Pabbi of district Nowshera and expressed condolence.

The CM's aide prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

On the occasion, he assured the victim's family that the officials responsible for the incident would be taken to task and justice would be done.

The husband of the late lady Farhad Khan informed the Advisor about the incident and negligence of the hospital administration. He demanded strict legal action against the responsible persons.

Khaliqur Rehman conveyed condolence of the Chief Minister and said that an inquiry committee was looking into the matter and assured that the persons involved in the lethargy would be given exemplary punishment.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza, former district and Tehsil Nazims, Tehsildar Pabbi and family members of the victims were present on the occasion.