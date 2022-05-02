UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Congrats Nation On Eid-ul-Fitr

May 02, 2022

CM's aide congrats nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has felicitated nation on Eid-ul-Fitr and said that it is our moral responsibility to remember unprivileged and poor on this occasion of happiness.

In a message issued here Monday, he said that we should follow golden principle of islam and promote Islamic brotherhood among our countrymen and help them.

We should work hard for the development and progress of the country and avoid indulging activities that are perilous for the motherland; he said and added that our positive approach and sincerity would further increase stature of the country among comity of nations.

