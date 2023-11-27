CM’s aide congratulates KMU over transparent conduct of MDCAT test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Health Adviser Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Riaz Anwar on Monday congratulated Khyber Medical University (KMU) over successful and transparent conduct of MDCAT test for admissions in medical colleges of the province.

He congratulated the VC KMU, KMU administration, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, the Commissioner and the district administration for making elaborate arrangements for the test.

He said that supremacy of merit was imperative to protect the rights of intelligent and brilliant students, adding that he visited different test centers and witnessed transparency in the test.