Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Saturday said that political parties of status quo that did not want free and fair elections were opposing use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in next general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Saturday said that political parties of status quo that did not want free and fair elections were opposing use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in next general elections.

He said this while talking to media during inauguration of a housing society here at Rahatabad.

Kamran Bangash said that the public was being misled by distorting the facts regarding the EVMs but innovation in technology brings development, convenience and awareness among people.

He said the opposition parties were opposing the use of EVMs under the agenda just to cheat people and avoiding fair and transparent elections.

He said government will respond to Election Commission of Pakistan's objections regarding establishment of EVMs.

He said objection on electoral process was not new, adding there had been objections to every election for 70 years. The use of EVMs will remove objections on elections, adding we say let's take examine at this system.

The CM aide said EVMs would be used in the next general elections and PTI would win the 2023 elections.

He said any positive suggestions for improving the system would be welcomed.

Replying to a question, he said inflation has risen across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic but some people were blaming government just for political point scoring.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, development and reforms were underway in every sector.

The approval of Dir and Dera Motorways was a revolutionary step for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Kamran Bangash.