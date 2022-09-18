NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :In order to ensure dewatering of stagnant water from localities and streets of Nawabshah city and clean the city within a period of three days, the special advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Shaheed Benazirabad Javed Nayab Laghari and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting in this regard here on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, they instructed officials of the Municipal Committee for early removal of rain water from different areas of the city along with cleaning the city from garbage and improving the city within three days' time. They said that slackness in this regard would not be tolerated.

Focal Person and DC said that they would personally inspect the removal of stagnant water sanitation process and officials and staff showing negligence would face action.

They said that the district administration is taking all possible steps to prevent citizens from tension and providing a clean environment.

They said that efforts are afoot to ensure draining out stagnant water from throughout the district limits. On the occasion the officials of Municipal Committee and Public Health Engineering Department briefed Focal Person for Rain Emergency and Deputy Commissioner regarding sanitation and water disposal process.

The meeting was also attended by Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razaq Shaikh, Hazoor Bux Soomro,Yaseen Bhangwar and officials of Public Health and other departments.