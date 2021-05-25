Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed acceleration of the pace of universal registration of vehicles, saying the initiative will help increase the receipts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Tuesday directed acceleration of the pace of universal registration of vehicles, saying the initiative will help increase the receipts of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in the Directorate of Excise & Taxation. Besides, Secretary Excise and Taxation, Syed Iqbal Haider, Director General (DG) Saqib Raza Aslam and all regional directors other authorities of the department also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the advisor to KP CM stressed acceleration of the pace of work on the introduction of e-challan system to bring further transparency and turn property tax into a people-friendly affair. He said that digitalization of all affairs of the Excise & Taxation Department would be their strategy.

On this occasion, the CM's aide was given a detailed briefing regarding performance, rules & regulations, human resource, revenue collection and other affairs of the department.

The meeting was told that for the current financial year, the department was given a target of collecting revenue of Rs.3.5 billion and so far it had already collected Rs.3 billion and 100 collection of the target would be ensured by end of the current financial year.

The advisor directed taking of steps for creation of awareness among the masses about promotion of tax culture in the province and further strengthening of coordination with all line departments.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for bringing the supremacy of transparency and merit in the department as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that provision of relief to common man atop their priorities.