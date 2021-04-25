UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Directs Capacity Building Of Referral Laboratory

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash Sunday directed further capacity building of the Public Health Reference Laboratory and increase in the number of sequencers for detecting different species of virus.

He issued these directives while visiting the largest Corona testing laboratory of the province here at Khyber Medical University (KMU). He reviewed matters relating to testing in the laboratory. Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq gave him a detailed briefing.

The special assistant was told that since March 2021, the Public Reference Laboratory has 6,00,000 samples and 3000 tests are conducted on daily in the facility.

On this occasion, the special assistant directed early completion of proposals for procurement of sequencers and said that all resources would be utilized for protecting the health of the people.

Speaking about measures taken by the provincial government against Coronavirus, the CM aide said that the third largest Corona testing laboratory of the country was with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, he said that 11 special laboratories have also been established with the technical assistance of KMU and pledged the provision of funds for further enhancing of the laboratory's capacity.

Talking about the cooperation of people and academia against Corona, he said that with the support of people each wave of the virus would be defeated. He said that with the support of academia they were fighting against Corona on scientific basis.

He termed the role of doctors and academia against Corona pandemic highly commendable.

More Stories From Pakistan

