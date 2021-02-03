PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the subsidiary organizations of Industries & Trade Department and issued directives for early revival of all closed and sick industrial units in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding two-year performance of the subsidiary organizations of Industries and Trade Department here.

During the meeting, CM aide was given detailed briefing regarding the subsidiary organizations of the Industries and Trade Department.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that industrialization was prerequisite for socio-economic development and provision of employment opportunities to people. For meeting these challenges, he said solid steps were being taken by the provincial government.

Abdul Karim Khan directed the achievement of all fixed targets within the stipulated time period and evolving of solid strategy for future too. He also stressed need for the activation of all vocational educational institutions to generate employment opportunities in the province.