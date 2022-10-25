PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman has directed for expediting the work pace on the launching of universal number plates and centralized registration system to extend benefits to the people.

He issued these directives while talking to the newly posted Secretary Excise Adeel Shah here on Tuesday.

He further instructed the department concerned to accelerate the process of online registration system, centralized vehicle registration system and issuance of universal number plates to vehicles.

The advisor said that the Excise Department had been digitized under the e-governance policy and all facilities related to the department were available through "Zama KP" application, which allows people to visit different offices.

Similarly, he said that crackdown against drug pushers was also continuing and noose around them was on daily basis.