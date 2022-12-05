PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Home Affairs Babar Saleem Swati has directed police high-ups to beef-up the security of police stations and sub-police stations fool-proof.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he has directed the concerned authorities to ensure taking required measures and furnish a report before him.

He said that police are the frontline force of the province and making security arrangements and provision of other facilities in police stations and sub-police stations are his priorities.