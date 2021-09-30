UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Directs For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:35 PM

CM's aide directs for timely completion of development projects

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Thursday directed beautification of provincial metropolis including tree plantation, beautification of parks and steps to improve its environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash Thursday directed beautification of provincial metropolis including tree plantation, beautification of parks and steps to improve its environment.

He was chairing a meeting relating to beautification of Peshawar that among others was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division.

CM's aide also directed concrete steps for promotion of sports activities especially for the women folk.

He said that Peshawar is like home to large number and its development would benefit them.

He also directed early completion of Peshawar Beautification Plan, Peshawar Uplift Project and works on Northern Bypass expressing hope that population of city would soon enjoy the result of policies being initiated by provincial government.

Commissioner Peshawar assured strenuous efforts for the development of city and to complete development projects within stipulated time limit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Women Government

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

44 minutes ago
 Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Be ..

Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Begin Work October 5 in Geneva - ..

6 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

1 hour ago
 European stocks sag on mixed economic data

European stocks sag on mixed economic data

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 10 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 10 more corona positive cases

6 minutes ago
 Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Mor ..

Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Moratorium on Some Missiles - Rya ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.