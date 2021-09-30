Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Thursday directed beautification of provincial metropolis including tree plantation, beautification of parks and steps to improve its environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash Thursday directed beautification of provincial metropolis including tree plantation, beautification of parks and steps to improve its environment.

He was chairing a meeting relating to beautification of Peshawar that among others was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division.

CM's aide also directed concrete steps for promotion of sports activities especially for the women folk.

He said that Peshawar is like home to large number and its development would benefit them.

He also directed early completion of Peshawar Beautification Plan, Peshawar Uplift Project and works on Northern Bypass expressing hope that population of city would soon enjoy the result of policies being initiated by provincial government.

Commissioner Peshawar assured strenuous efforts for the development of city and to complete development projects within stipulated time limit.