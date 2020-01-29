Special Assistant to KP CM on Public Health Engineering (PHE) Riaz Khan has directed regular testing of drinking water and cleaning of water tanks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Public Health Engineering (PHE) Riaz Khan has directed regular testing of drinking water and cleaning of water tanks.

He issued these directives during a briefing on drinking water schemes in Mardan, Swat and Malakand circles and performance of the PHE Department here Wednesday. Besides, Secretary PHE Department, Engineer Bahramand Khan and Chief Engineer Abdul Sami, the superintendent engineers of all concerned circles attended the briefing.

The special assistant directed the registration of all illegal connections and recovery of revenue within the period of two months and informing him of progress in that connection. He further directed that no employee should be granted concession over absence without genuine cause and acceptance of no political pressure in posting and transfers.

He further directed that all water supply schemes beside provision of water for 24-hours should also send water bill to the people on regular basis and speedy completion of all ongoing drinking water schemes.

The special assistant directed the officers for guaranteeing transparency in the tendering and repair works of schemes. He said that no corruption would be tolerated and whoever found involved would face disciplinary action.

He informed all officers that the PTI government has zero tolerance for corruption and whoever was found involved in corruption or negligence in service delivery to the people would get no concession.