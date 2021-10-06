UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Directs Timely Completion Of Educational Schemes

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Wednesday directed Higher Education Department (HED) to ensure timely completion of all educational schemes

He was chairing Annual Development Program (ADP) review meeting of HED.

He directed timely completion of educational schemes and follow guidelines to ensure quality standard.

On this occasion, Secretary Higher Education briefed the meeting about ongoing educational projects and accomplishments of the department.

Kamran Bangash expressed satisfaction on the progress and said that government would follow reward and punishment policy to improve performance of the department.

He also directed heads of educational schemes to complete work within stipulated time and ensure quality of work.

