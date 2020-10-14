UrduPoint.com
CM's Aide Directs Timely Completion Of Naguman-Shabqadr Road

CM's aide directs timely completion of Naguman-Shabqadr Road

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai Wednesday directed KP Highway Authority to complete construction work on Naguman-Shabqadr Road at the earliest. He issued these directives during a meeting with Managing Director KP Highway Authority (KPHA) Amir Nadeem Durrani at his office here

CM's aide said that the Naguman-Shabqadr road has important value as thousands of vehicles ply daily on the road. He said that people, especially businessmen would be facilitated with the timely completion of the road.Ahmedzaid said that I still travel on this road and understand the problems of daily commuters. He also discussed the conditions of other main roads in tehsil Shabqadr.On the occasion MD KPHA assured the timely completion of under construction Naguman-Shabqadr Road and said that all available resources were being utilized to complete the task within stipulated time period.

More Stories From Pakistan

