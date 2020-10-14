Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai Wednesday directed KP Highway Authority to complete construction work on Naguman-Shabqadr Road at the earliest. He issued these directives during a meeting with Managing Director KP Highway Authority (KPHA) Amir Nadeem Durrani at his office here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmedzai Wednesday directed KP Highway Authority to complete construction work on Naguman-Shabqadr Road at the earliest. He issued these directives during a meeting with Managing Director KP Highway Authority (KPHA) Amir Nadeem Durrani at his office here.

CM's aide said that the Naguman-Shabqadr road has important value as thousands of vehicles ply daily on the road. He said that people, especially businessmen would be facilitated with the timely completion of the road.Ahmedzaid said that I still travel on this road and understand the problems of daily commuters. He also discussed the conditions of other main roads in tehsil Shabqadr.On the occasion MD KPHA assured the timely completion of under construction Naguman-Shabqadr Road and said that all available resources were being utilized to complete the task within stipulated time period.