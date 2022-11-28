UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Directs To Review Arms License Policy

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 07:41 PM

CM's aide directs to review arms license policy

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Department Babar Saleem Swati has directed to review the arms policy to bring transparency and simplification in arms license issuance procedure and extend maximum facilitation to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Department Babar Saleem Swati has directed to review the arms policy to bring transparency and simplification in arms license issuance procedure and extend maximum facilitation to the people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding arms license policy here in Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Monday. Besides, Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Deputy Secretary Administration, Home Affairs and other authorities concerned attended the meeting.

During the briefing, the advisor was told that there were 1,555 registered arms dealers and 348 manufacturing units in the province.

The number of dealers of prohibited bore manufacturing units is 79.

Addressing the meeting, Babar Saleem Swati directed for making arms licensing policy more simplified and comprehensive to facilitate the people, and instead of following quota system for issuance of the licenses of prohibited bore on district or divisional quota basis, should issue it on need basis.

He said that the arms license section was being centralized, which would help in bringing more transparency in issuance of licenses. Furthermore, he said that progress on the introduction of a one-window citizen facilitation system would continue, which would further benefit the people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress

Recent Stories

KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domest ..

KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

1 minute ago
 Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

1 minute ago
 DC hols open court

DC hols open court

2 minutes ago
 ADC inspects schools in remote areas

ADC inspects schools in remote areas

2 minutes ago
 These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

48 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.