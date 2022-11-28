Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Department Babar Saleem Swati has directed to review the arms policy to bring transparency and simplification in arms license issuance procedure and extend maximum facilitation to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Department Babar Saleem Swati has directed to review the arms policy to bring transparency and simplification in arms license issuance procedure and extend maximum facilitation to the people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding arms license policy here in Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Monday. Besides, Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Deputy Secretary Administration, Home Affairs and other authorities concerned attended the meeting.

During the briefing, the advisor was told that there were 1,555 registered arms dealers and 348 manufacturing units in the province.

The number of dealers of prohibited bore manufacturing units is 79.

Addressing the meeting, Babar Saleem Swati directed for making arms licensing policy more simplified and comprehensive to facilitate the people, and instead of following quota system for issuance of the licenses of prohibited bore on district or divisional quota basis, should issue it on need basis.

He said that the arms license section was being centralized, which would help in bringing more transparency in issuance of licenses. Furthermore, he said that progress on the introduction of a one-window citizen facilitation system would continue, which would further benefit the people.